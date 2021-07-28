Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New $28,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Markel by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Markel by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL traded down $19.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,196.84. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,948. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,210.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

