Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,064. Simmons First National has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

