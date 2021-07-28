180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. 125,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.