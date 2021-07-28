Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of RGEN traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.36. 3,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,244. Repligen has a 12-month low of $136.73 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.66.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

