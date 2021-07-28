Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.
Shares of RGEN traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.36. 3,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,244. Repligen has a 12-month low of $136.73 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.66.
In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
