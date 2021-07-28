Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

