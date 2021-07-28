Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:HUBB opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.90. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $130.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.
About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.
