Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.90. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $130.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

