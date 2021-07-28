General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 1,255,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,800,461. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27.

General Electric’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

