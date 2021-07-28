Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $69.52. Approximately 1,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 366,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

