Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.00. 18,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,159,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $611.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

