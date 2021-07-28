NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 6.5%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12. 15,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,943,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Several brokerages have commented on NXE. Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 1,697,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 978.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
