NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 6.5%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12. 15,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,943,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several brokerages have commented on NXE. Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 1,697,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 978.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.