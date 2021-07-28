Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 94,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,027,328 shares.The stock last traded at $7.22 and had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

