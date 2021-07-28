Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 1481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

