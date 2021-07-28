Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in July

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spearmint Resources stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,761. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the Clayton Valley Lithium Clay project comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.