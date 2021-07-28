MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 83,407 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $13.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 target price on MorphoSys in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.