Retail Properties of America, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Retail Properties of America has decreased its dividend by 58.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

