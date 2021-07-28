Retail Properties of America, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.
Retail Properties of America has decreased its dividend by 58.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.50 and a beta of 1.76.
RPAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
