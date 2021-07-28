First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

First Bank has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRBA shares. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

