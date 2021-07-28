MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 5.1%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 2,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 454,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $4,512,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

