Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Declines By 93.8%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CEE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 1,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.82% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

