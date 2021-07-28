Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.69

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$58.69 and last traded at C$58.66, with a volume of 93035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.22.

Get Emera alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.