Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Shares Gap Down to $24.87

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $24.32. Retail Value shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $515.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Retail Value by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

