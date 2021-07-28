Investors Buy High Volume of HUYA Put Options (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,959 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 896 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 152,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

