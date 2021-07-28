Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Expands By 200.0%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TILCF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982. Till Capital has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

