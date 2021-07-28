Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Expands By 200.0%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
TILCF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982. Till Capital has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85.
