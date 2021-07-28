Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 184.5% in July

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of MAV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,343. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.