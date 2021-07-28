Short Interest in Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Decreases By 66.7%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SYTE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17. Enterprise Diversified has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
Enterprise Diversified Company Profile
