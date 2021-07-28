Short Interest in Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Decreases By 66.7%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SYTE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17. Enterprise Diversified has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service providers; web hosting services; third-party software as a reseller; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

