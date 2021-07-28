The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. 23,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

