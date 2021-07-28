Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 355.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 367,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 31.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,402,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,303,000 after purchasing an additional 818,292 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of RF opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

