Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AAP opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.