Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $529.79 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

