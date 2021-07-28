Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 221,924 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

NYSE:STNG opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

