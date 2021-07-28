Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,090 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,107,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

