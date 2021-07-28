Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 419 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

