Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,540 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $87.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

