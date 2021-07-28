Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 353,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,272 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 280,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 292,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,810,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

