Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.24. 32,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,032. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

