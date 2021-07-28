Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.370-$2.370 EPS.

PKG traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.93.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.