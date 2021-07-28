Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 163,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Pzena Investment Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,910. The company has a market capitalization of $834.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

