Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,798. The company has a market cap of $203.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.17. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $320.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

