Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Shares of RPG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.47. 125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,263. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $192.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

