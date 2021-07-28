iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 104,677 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,901. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

