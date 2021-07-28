Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $81.38

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $74.27 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

