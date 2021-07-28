Millennium Management LLC Invests $15.97 Million in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 375,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.50.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

