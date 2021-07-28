Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,857,000 after acquiring an additional 83,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,309,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

