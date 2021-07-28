Millennium Management LLC Acquires 361,180 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 361,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,285,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,351,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

