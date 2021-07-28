Millennium Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 173.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.50% of Alkermes worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $37,688,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

