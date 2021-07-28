Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,867 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.25% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.53. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

