Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRETF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 6,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.