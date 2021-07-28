Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

WNEB stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,872. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

