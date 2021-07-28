Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.46.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

