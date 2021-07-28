TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.70. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

