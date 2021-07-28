Zano Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $26.63 million and approximately $275,659.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00006257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,775,728 coins and its circulating supply is 10,746,228 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

